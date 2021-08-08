Heat index 100+ this week with daily storm chances

A noticeably less humid but hot Sunday afternoon will leave us with partly cloudy skies overnight and warm low temperatures in the low to middle 70s on Monday morning.

The break from the humidity will not last long as an area of high pressure settles in over Florida, this will bring a constant stream of Gulf moisture from the south into the Tennessee Valley each day for the work week to come. With the moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico, the heat index on Monday will likely be as high as 103 with pop-up rain showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.

Tuesday through Friday will all be very repetitive with highs near 90 degrees, high humidity levels and chances for downpours and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Heat safety will be very important this week with the heat index over 100 degrees each afternoon. Please stay hydrated and take breaks for working outside. Also, make sure young athletes know the signs of heat related illnesses.

