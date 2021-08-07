UAH will require masks on campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are a student at UAH, we have some new information you need to know.

Face coverings will be required indoors on campus beginning Monday, August 9th.

The requirement applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Exceptions include:

When alone in offices and private workspaces

In residence hall rooms

While actively eating or drinking

While actively engaged in exercise

Officials with UAH want students to know they will continue to monitor key data and public health guidance as well as work in conjunction with the UA System Health and Safety Task Force as they evaluate COVID-19.

