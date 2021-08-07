Deals
Scottsboro City Schools will require masks first 4 days

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at Scottsboro City Schools will be required to wear masks, at least for the first four days of school.

Superintendent Amy Childress said she collected data on Covid locally and watched what other, surrounding school systems are doing on masking. She also provided faculty and staff with a survey about it.

She said she took those results to the Board of Education who ultimately decided to mask for the first four days of school, beginning Monday, August 9th.

Students, staff and faculty must be masked inside schools and buses regardless of their vaccination status. They don’t have to be masked outside.

The Board will reassess Thursday, August 12th at a special called meeting at 5 p.m. where another vote on whether to continue masking will take place. That decision will be based on the Covid situation once more data on exposures and isolations is gathered.

