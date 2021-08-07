Saturday Morning Forecast

Light showers possible early this morning with temperatures remaining muggy overnight.

Starting in the 70s we will continue to climb throughout the morning hours into the 80s and 90s for your afternoon highs. Thunderstorms and more showers are possible.

Heat returns to the Valley this weekend and will continue throughout next week.

The extended forecast shows a more summer-like pattern settling in for next week.

