Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Forecast

Radar
Radar(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light showers possible early this morning with temperatures remaining muggy overnight.

Starting in the 70s we will continue to climb throughout the morning hours into the 80s and 90s for your afternoon highs. Thunderstorms and more showers are possible.

Heat returns to the Valley this weekend and will continue throughout next week.

The extended forecast shows a more summer-like pattern settling in for next week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Madison County
Melissa Escamilla
Police officer injured after outburst at Bridge Street Town Centre
ATM stolen from Redstone Federal Credit Union on Wynn Drive
Stolen Redstone Federal Credit Union ATM located, recovered from U-Haul truck
Officers rescue woman from a water tower
Woman goes for a swim inside Athens water tower
Huntsville Hospital could be affected by the state budget cuts to Medicaid.
Huntsville Hospital adjusts visitation policy amid rising COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Isolated showers expected throughout the weekend
Isolated showers expected throughout the weekend
Isolated showers expected throughout the weekend
Isolated showers expected throughout the weekend
Isolated showers expected throughout the weekend
Isolated showers expected throughout the weekend
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF's Friday morning forecast