Police officer injured after outburst at Bridge Street Town Centre

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A bizarre incident in Huntsville Friday night resulted in one officer injured and one woman in custody.

Huntsville police officers were called to the Element by the Westin Hotel at Bridge Street Town Centre around 8:15 p.m. after multiple witnesses heard a woman saying she had a bomb in her car and was looking for a place to set it off.

That woman was identified as 41-year-old Melissa Escamilla.

While attempting to arrest Escamilla, authorities say she became aggressive and one officer was injured. The officer is being transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

A Huntsville police officer was transported to the hospital for treatment (WAFF)

Escamilla is facing charges of 2nd-degree assault, resisting arrest and making a terroristic threat. She will be booked into the Madison County Jail.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.