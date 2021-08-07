Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Police officer injured after outburst at Bridge Street Town Centre

Melissa Escamilla
Melissa Escamilla(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A bizarre incident in Huntsville Friday night resulted in one officer injured and one woman in custody.

Huntsville police officers were called to the Element by the Westin Hotel at Bridge Street Town Centre around 8:15 p.m. after multiple witnesses heard a woman saying she had a bomb in her car and was looking for a place to set it off.

That woman was identified as 41-year-old Melissa Escamilla.

While attempting to arrest Escamilla, authorities say she became aggressive and one officer was injured. The officer is being transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

A Huntsville police officer was transported to the hospital for treatment
A Huntsville police officer was transported to the hospital for treatment(WAFF)

Escamilla is facing charges of 2nd-degree assault, resisting arrest and making a terroristic threat. She will be booked into the Madison County Jail.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Madison County
Officers rescue woman from a water tower
Woman goes for a swim inside Athens water tower
Investigators are looking for this person and the associated TAHOE
UPDATE: Investigators looking for person connected to deadly shooting at illegal gambling operation
ATM stolen from Redstone Federal Credit Union on Wynn Drive
Stolen Redstone Federal Credit Union ATM located, recovered from U-Haul truck
Defense asking for mistrial in Sheriff Blakely case
Defense asking for mistrial in former Sheriff Blakely case

Latest News

DeKalb Regional Medical Center
DeKalb health officials urge community to get vaccinated
(Source: University of Alabama in Huntsville)
UAH will require masks on campus
Scottsboro City Schools
Scottsboro City Schools will require masks first 4 days
Lauderdale County deputy removed from program following arrest
Lauderdale County deputy removed from program following arrest