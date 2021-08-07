Deals
Pedestrian hit by a car in Huntsville expected to be okay

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is injured after being hit by a car in Huntsville Friday night.

It happened near South Memorial Parkway and Governors Drive. Huntsville police confirm the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to be okay.

The identities of both the victim and the driver are not being released and police say there are no charges at this time.

There are no further details at this time.

