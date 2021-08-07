One killed in wrong-way crash on Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are on the scene of a deadly car wreck in Huntsville Friday night.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, a vehicle was driving southbound in the Northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway near Cooke Avenue when the wreck happened around 10:45 p.m.

The driver traveling in the wrong direction was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle had two adults and one child inside. The adults were extricated from the vehicle by Huntsville Fire & Rescue and transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The child is under the age of five and was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Police say the child did not appear to have any physical injuries.

Northbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.