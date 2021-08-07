Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

One killed in wrong-way crash on Memorial Parkway

Car crash on Memorial Parkway
Car crash on Memorial Parkway(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are on the scene of a deadly car wreck in Huntsville Friday night.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, a vehicle was driving southbound in the Northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway near Cooke Avenue when the wreck happened around 10:45 p.m.

The driver traveling in the wrong direction was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle had two adults and one child inside. The adults were extricated from the vehicle by Huntsville Fire & Rescue and transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The child is under the age of five and was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Police say the child did not appear to have any physical injuries.

Northbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Madison County
Officers rescue woman from a water tower
Woman goes for a swim inside Athens water tower
One person was killed after a shooting at an illegal gambling spot on Moores Mill Road
Investigators still looking for suspect in connection to deadly shooting at illegal gambling operation
ATM stolen from Redstone Federal Credit Union on Wynn Drive
Stolen Redstone Federal Credit Union ATM located, recovered from U-Haul truck
Defense asking for mistrial in Sheriff Blakely case
Defense asking for mistrial in former Sheriff Blakely case

Latest News

Student receiving COVID vaccine
Fort Payne City Schools host vaccine clinic for students and staff
Florence Mayor Andy Betterton encourages the community to get vaccinated
Florence Mayor encouraging others to get vaccinated
The family of a Lauderdale County murder victim speaks out
Lauderdale County family petitioning to keep son’s killer behind bars
Officer-involved shooting in Good Hope involving the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Officer-involved shooting in Cullman County