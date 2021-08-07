CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are now looking into a case involving an officer-involved shooting in Cullman County.

Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the Good Hope community around 1:30 p.m. on August 6.

Nathan Larry Parsons, 49, of Gardendale, was pronounced dead and according to our news partners at WBRC, the Sheriff’s office said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community.

Additionally, no officers or special agents were injured during the incident.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office.

