Lawrence County Public Library set to reopen August 16

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Michael Wetzel and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Public Library will stay closed longer than expected.

Executive Director Rex Bain told our news partners at Decatur Daily, the closure was extended after the library experienced staffing issues related to COVID-19.

“After consulting with the board chair of the library, the decision was made to set a tentative reopening date of Aug. 16,” said Bain.

Library doors will open at noon.

According to Bain, the WiFi remains accessible from the parking lot during the closure. The digital library, Camellia Net, can be found at myLCPL.org.

Read the full story from our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

