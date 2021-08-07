Lauderdale County family petitioning to keep son’s killer behind bars

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A convicted killer from Lauderdale County has a parole hearing soon.

Family members of the victim want him to stay in prison.

Timmie Kelley was convicted in 2003 and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Troy Condrey.

It’s been almost 21 years since Troy Condrey was murdered, decades may have gone by, but he’s still missed.

“He was easy-going, happy-go-lucky, he loved everybody. If somebody was out in trouble or anything he was trying to help him,” said his father Charles Condrey.

His willingness to help others is what ultimately led to his death in August 2000.

The DA’s office said Condrey stopped to help a man who pretended to have car trouble, only to be met by Kelley who beat Condrey to death with a hammer and dumped his body in the Tennessee River.

“He is a very very violent person. Anyone who would do something like he did our son is the epitome of violence,” said Condrey.

Kelley was denied parole in 2015. Condrey’s family also petitioned to keep Kelley behind bars then.

Now, five years later, they are petitioning to keep their son’s killer behind bars yet again.

“He’s not someone who should ever be let out of prison and it’s not just for my family, but for his ex-wife’s family, and it’s for the rest of this community,” said Condrey.

They are hoping with the support of the community, Kelley will stay in prison. Especially since their family will never be the same again.

“If you look right here on the wall, everyone talks about what a good picture it is. Every time I see it, it’s not right because Troy’s not there,” said Condrey.

You can see the petition by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.