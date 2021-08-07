Lauderdale County deputy removed from program following arrest

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County deputy is no longer part of the department after he was arrested in Tennessee.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, reserve deputy Jason Deaton was arrested Thursday night in Lawrence County, Tennessee on indecent exposure charges.

Singleton said Deaton was a reserve with the Anderson Police Department when we took over law enforcement duties for them under a contract two years ago.

WAFF is told reserves are volunteers who ride on patrol with deputies. Most sheriff’s offices and small police departments have them to supplement their staffing.

He has since been removed from the reserve program.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.