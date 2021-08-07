Huntsville police on the scene of car wreck on Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are on the scene of a major car wreck in Huntsville Friday night.

The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck involving two vehicles with entrapment and serious injuries on Memorial Parkway near Cook Avenue.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. and is causing major traffic delays. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.