Huntsville police on the scene of car wreck on Memorial Parkway
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are on the scene of a major car wreck in Huntsville Friday night.
The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck involving two vehicles with entrapment and serious injuries on Memorial Parkway near Cook Avenue.
The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. and is causing major traffic delays. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
There are no further details at this time.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.