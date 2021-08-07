Deals
The heat returns in the Valley! Thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon

By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a muggy morning in the Tennessee Valley! Some areas are waking up to light showers.

Temperatures are starting off in the 70s and will continue to climb throughout the morning hours reaching the 80s and 90s by the afternoon. Thunderstorms and more showers are possible.

The high temperatures will continue throughout next week. The extended forecast shows a more summer-like pattern settling in.

Radar
Saturday Morning Forecast
Isolated showers expected throughout the weekend
