Fort Payne City Schools host vaccine clinic for students and staff

FORT PAYNE Ala. (WAFF) - Next week, Fort Payne City Schools students and staff will head back into the classroom, and school officials are working hard to get those who qualify, vaccinated.

On Friday, a vaccine clinic was held at Fort Payne high school.

For the upcoming school year, the Fort Payne City School System will offer face-to-face traditional instruction for all students. An online option will be available for students in grades 9-12, but face coverings will be optional.

As an added safety measure, a COVID vaccine clinic was held for students and staff to help protect them from Coronavirus.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were given out to adults and kids 12 and older.

Aaron Benefield brought his son in for his first dose.

“All of our family members, mom and dad are vaccinated, and we like to travel and do certain things, and especially with the new delta variant going around, we want to be as safe as possible,” said Benefield.

Another parent, Amanda Davis, said she did her research before deciding to get her daughter vaccinated.

“We just decided to talk to our local physicians, people who had a personal relationship with us, and our child, and we just trust their opinions,” said Davis.

Fort Payne City Schools officials said it is their goal to get as many students as possible and staff vaccinated in efforts to get them from getting sick.

Fort Payne City Schools will start school next week on August 10.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.