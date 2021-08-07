Florence Mayor encouraging others to get vaccinated

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health professionals, and now, even some mayors in North Alabama are asking for people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.

It’s part of the mayor’s challenge by the Alabama Hospital Association.

“As the mayor of the city of Florence, I have signed up for this challenge, please get vaccinated,” said Mayor Andy Betterton.

Florence Mayor Andy Betterton and the city of Florence are stepping up to promote the Alabama Hospital Association, “We Can Do This Alabama” campaign challenge.

The goal is to get a 20 percent increase of Alabamians vaccinated by Labor day. Right now, less than 35 percent of Lauderdale county’s entire population is vaccinated.

“That’s just not good enough. We’ve got to do better than that,” said Betterton.

Betterton said getting the vaccine was personal.

“My dad got it the first part of December of last year and died the 22nd of December,” said Betterton “It’s not about just myself, it’s about those who I am around.”

He said he hopes that more people in Florence and the county will roll up their sleeves in order to get the virus behind us.

“I feel like it’s important that we get informed information. We get accurate information and for me, it’s being vaccinated,” said Betterton.

