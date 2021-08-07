Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Florence Mayor encouraging others to get vaccinated

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health professionals, and now, even some mayors in North Alabama are asking for people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.

It’s part of the mayor’s challenge by the Alabama Hospital Association.

“As the mayor of the city of Florence, I have signed up for this challenge, please get vaccinated,” said Mayor Andy Betterton.

Florence Mayor Andy Betterton and the city of Florence are stepping up to promote the Alabama Hospital Association, “We Can Do This Alabama” campaign challenge.

The goal is to get a 20 percent increase of Alabamians vaccinated by Labor day. Right now, less than 35 percent of Lauderdale county’s entire population is vaccinated.

“That’s just not good enough. We’ve got to do better than that,” said Betterton.

Betterton said getting the vaccine was personal.

“My dad got it the first part of December of last year and died the 22nd of December,” said Betterton “It’s not about just myself, it’s about those who I am around.”

He said he hopes that more people in Florence and the county will roll up their sleeves in order to get the virus behind us.

“I feel like it’s important that we get informed information. We get accurate information and for me, it’s being vaccinated,” said Betterton.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Madison County
Officers rescue woman from a water tower
Woman goes for a swim inside Athens water tower
One person was killed after a shooting at an illegal gambling spot on Moores Mill Road
Investigators still looking for suspect in connection to deadly shooting at illegal gambling operation
ATM stolen from Redstone Federal Credit Union on Wynn Drive
Stolen Redstone Federal Credit Union ATM located, recovered from U-Haul truck
Defense asking for mistrial in Sheriff Blakely case
Defense asking for mistrial in former Sheriff Blakely case

Latest News

Student receiving COVID vaccine
Fort Payne City Schools host vaccine clinic for students and staff
The family of a Lauderdale County murder victim speaks out
Lauderdale County family petitioning to keep son’s killer behind bars
Car crash on Memorial Parkway
One killed in wrong-way crash on Memorial Parkway
Officer-involved shooting in Good Hope involving the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Officer-involved shooting in Cullman County