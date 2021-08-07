DeKalb health officials urge community to get vaccinated

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - In Northeast Alabama, DeKalb County doctors are urging people to consider vaccinations.

The County is one of many currently listed at high risk of community transmission of COVID-19.

“I don’t even think that we’ve seen the peak of it yet. I think it’s going to get much worst before it gets better,” said DeKalb Regional Medical Center ER Physician Dr. John Jones.

DeKalb County is home to one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state. Currently, only 23 percent of people are vaccinated. Dr. Jones said that rate is very concerning as cases continue to rise.

There are currently 11 patients hospitalized in DeKalb County with COVID-19. The majority of the patients are unvaccinated.

“In other words, all of us should be vaccinated. We are going to see these breakthrough cases, and we’re going to see folks who can’t get the vaccine for whatever medical reason that they have, and we need to protect them,” said Dr. Jones.

Dr. Jones said, nationwide, around 90 percent of people hospitalized are unvaccinated.

He has a message for Alabamians.

“Understand that more than 4 billion vaccine doses have been given worldwide now. Is it completely safe? No. Is it good? Absolutely it is. COVID is killing people and completely disabling people,” said Dr. Jones.

DeKalb Regional Medical Center does have a new visitation policy due to recent cases.

Only one visitor per patient is allowed, and you must wear a mask.

