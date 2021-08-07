Deals
Death investigation underway in Sheffield

Police lights.(Gray News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a man who was found dead in his car on Saturday.

According to Sheffield Police, one man was found dead in his car on the corner of East Avalon and 17th Street. This incident is currently under investigation by Sheffield and Tuscumbia Police Departments.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with 48 News for updates.

