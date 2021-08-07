A brief, one day break from the humidity Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Very isolated rain showers are moving out of the area this evening leaving us with mainly clear skies and lows near 70 degrees, areas of patchy fog will develop in the sheltered valleys and near bodies of water.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot with seasonal highs near 90 degrees, a slightly drier air mass will leave us with more comfortable humidity levels. The break from the humidity will not last long as an area of high pressure settles in over Florida, this will bring a constant stream of Gulf moisture from the south into the Tennessee Valley each day for the work week to come.

With the moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico, the heat index on Monday will likely be in the triple digits with pop-up rain showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. Tuesday through Friday will all be very repetitive with highs near 90 degrees, high humidity levels and chances for downpours and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.