2 killed, 4 injured in car crash in Madison County

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials are on the scene of a fatal car crash in Madison County Saturday.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, two adults, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead on the scene. They were driving northbound on Winchester Road, towards Tennessee.

A family was traveling southbound on the road, the mother, father, and two children were injured. The mother and father have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The father was flown to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services, and the mother was taken to the same location by ambulance.

Fatal car wreck in Madison County (WAFF)

The children have minor injuries, they are being transported to Huntsville Hospital Women’s and Children’s.

Officials with HEMSI tell WAFF two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities tell WAFF the crash occurred on Winchester Road around 1:39 p.m.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this crash.

