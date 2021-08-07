Deals
2 killed, 3 injured in car crash in Madison County

(Gray News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials are on the scene of a fatal car crash in Madison County Saturday.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, two adults were pronounced dead on the scene and two children were seriously injured. The children are being transported to a hospital within the Huntsville Hospital Health System.

Another adult was seriously injured and is also being transported to a hospital. At least one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Authorities tell WAFF the crash occurred on Winchester Road around 1:39 p.m.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this crash.

