Woman goes for a swim inside Athens water tower

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who went for a swim inside of an Athens water tower ended up having to get rescued Thursday night.

Athens firefighters found a woman who was swimming inside a 70-foot high water tank on Elm Street filled with 350,000 gallons of water.

According to Holly Hollman with the City of Athens, the woman, who is not being identified, broke into a fence barrier and climbed the ladder to the top of the tank. A retired Athens Police Officer who lives nearby saw her and called authorities.

When firefighters climbed the tank, they found her swimming inside and convinced her to get out. They were able to secure her with a harness to get her safely down the ladder.

Athens police officers, firefighters and the Water Department all responded. Police Chief Floyd Johnson said officers are taking her for a mental evaluation.

Water/Wastewater Department Manager Jimmy Junkin said personnel will drain the tank tonight and remove any debris.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.