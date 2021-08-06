Suspect in deadly Decatur shooting found in Texas

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man just found in Texas is accused of shooting and killing a man in Decatur.

Twenty-one-year-old Rodney Fosset died on August 5th, nearly three weeks after he was shot at Summer Courtyard Apartment in Decatur on July 13th.

Through further investigation, Keondrick Tyrek Boyd was developed as a suspect and a capital murder warrant was issued for his arrest.

On August 6th, U.S. Marshals found Boyd near Fort Worth, Texas and took him to the Tarrant County Jail where he is waiting for extradition.

Police say Boyd will then be transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility where he will be held without bond.

There are no further details at this time.

