Students, parents getting ready for the first day of school in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Students are getting ready to go back to class in Muscle Shoals.

First and second graders at Webster Elementary reconnected with their friends and teachers as they prepared for the new school year.

Many are eager to have lots of fun!

“The play time,” said one student.

“The playground,” said another.

But they aren’t the only ones returning to the classroom.

Because of the pandemic “meet the teacher” day didn’t happen last year and parents weren’t allowed inside the school.

For many parents, it’s the first time in the school in more than a year.

“I’m just excited to be involved because last year I got to go in her classroom on the very last day when I came to pick her up and I was shocked. So, I am very excited to hopefully come and visit some,” said LeAnn Bradley.

School leaders are working hard to prepare for this school year.

Right now, masks are not required at Muscle Shoals City Schools but are strongly recommended.

“Safety is our first priority in the safety of our students and our community but we were just lacking so much. That community involvement here at Muscle Shoals is fantastic and so we missed that commitment that our teachers and parents have working together. So it’s going to be good to have our parents back in school,” said Principal Jason Simmons.

