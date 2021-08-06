Students head back to the classroom in Limestone County Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students and teachers across the Tennessee Valley have been going back to school all week. On Friday, Limestone County Schools welcome students back for full, in-person learning.

On Thursday, the district released its plan for returning to the classroom. According to the district, masks are not required in buildings, but highly recommended. Students and employees who are fully vaccinated and exposed to COVID will not need to quarantine. Students and employees who test positive for COVID will need to isolate for 10 days. The school system asks individuals to stay home if they have COVID symptoms.

Limestone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse also said extra cleaning efforts will continue from last year. Those efforts include spraying school buses and classrooms. In addition, hand sanitizer will be available throughout all of the school facilities.

Shearouse also discussed what is being done to combat some of the learning losses students may have experienced last year. He said programs are in place to help students catch up.

“We were very fortunate that we received some extra funding from the federal government, and so we were able to have after-school programs last year,” Shearouse said. “We had summer school programs. We also were able to hire additional staff; a lot of additional math and science teachers. And we feel like with additional staff we’ve had, with the after-school programs, that we are going to be able to catch those kids up.”

Allison Brown, a mother of two kids in the district is excited for the new school year. She has a first grader and a 3rd grader in Limestone County Schools, who both took virtual classes all of last year.

On Thursday evening, she took them to their open houses, where they were able to meet their teachers for the first time.

Brown said this year is especially monumental for her first grade son, since his kindergarten year was not traditional.

“With his first year being kindergarten and being virtual, that was nowhere near the experience that he will get this year,” she said. “I think it will be exciting for him to get to make friends and form relationships.”

Brown also said she is excited for her daughter to be challenged this year, while making memories with her teachers and peers.

“My daughter loves learning and she loves school so I want her to really get to enjoy the year,” Brown said. “And I hope that it is successful in the sense that I hope things don’t shut down again and I hope the kids don’t get sent home again. Not because I don’t want them home, but because I just want them to have some normalcy.”

At the end of the day, Brown is thankful her kids and others get to meet and learn from the many role models within a school building, including custodians, lunch workers, counselors and teachers.

