Stolen Redstone Federal Credit Union ATM located, recovered from U-Haul truck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An ATM was forcibly removed by a piece of heavy machinery from an area Redstone Federal Credit Union location early Friday morning.

On August 6, Huntsville Police received a report of a suspect using a forklift at the Redstone Federal Credit Union on Wynn Drive.

According to officers, first responders found the forklift at the scene and the ATM was missing.

At 7:15 a.m., Huntsville officers confirmed the stolen ATM had been recovered near MidCity. Upon initial inspection, police do not believe suspects were able to get into the stolen machine. The ATM was located in the back of a U-Haul truck.

Police have identified a person of interest related to the incident. HPD continues to search for that person at this time.

