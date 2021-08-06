State Prosecutors ask judge to reject Blakely motion for mistrial

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Prosecutors are hitting back via court documents after the defense team for the now-former Sheriff of Limestone County requested a mistrial following his conviction.

In the prosecution’s motion, filed Friday, state attorneys say that a motion for a mistrial is “not proper” before someone is sentenced and that a juror can’t attack a verdict post-trial except for limited exceptions.

Mike Blakely was found guilty of two felony charges on Monday.

Thursday afternoon Blakey’s defense team filed a motion for a mistrial accompanied by a sworn affidavit from one of the members of the jury. In that affidavit, the juror swore that she didn’t believe Blakely was guilty on any counts.

The juror swore that a medical condition made it difficult for her to sit through long deliberations and that she was bullied into rendering a guilty verdict on two charges, she said she gave in due to her medical condition.

WAFF spoke anonymously with another juror who said the claims about bullying in the affidavit are false.

In the motion to strike, prosecutors lay out two arguments for the judge asking that the motion for mistrial be rejected.

The first argument is simple, according to prosecutors, a motion for a mistrial can’t be filed until a convict is sentenced. Blakely’s sentencing date is currently set for August 20th.

The second argument is more complicated. According to prosecutors, Alabama has a historic “anti-impeachment” that prevents jurors from attacking their own verdict.

Prosecutors say there are three limited exceptions to the anti-impeachment rule, that a juror may testify about information improperly brought to the juror’s attention, outside influence improperly brought to bear on a juror, and to any statements of racial bias by a juror.

State attorneys say the claims in the affidavit do no meet any of the above criteria.

Prosecutors also poked holes in the affidavit itself, saying that the juror who swore it reported on a questionnaire that she had no health issues that would prevent her from serving on a jury.

