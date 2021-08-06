Deals
Shoals Community Theatre first major musical, Annie, opening tonight

Shoals Theatre in Florence
By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The curtains are rolling back Thursday night on the first big production in more than a year at the Shoals Community Theatre.

From August 5th to 8th you have the opportunity to see the classic musical, “Annie”.

Sixty people are cast in the play.

Steve Price with the Shoals Theatre says they chose the beloved musical because its message will resonate with folks.

”We just thought it was the perfect production to do because you’re coming back from all of this because it talks about hope and optimism in light of all of the dark times and those dark times are what we’ve just been through,” said Price.

You can buy your tickets online or in-person during business hours.

Masks are required for entry.

