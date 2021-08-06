Deals
Nixle: Decatur’s newest alert system(KEYC, File)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Want to make sure you know what’s going on when it’s going on?

Decatur City Leaders want you to know how to get emergency alerts right to your cell phone with a new program they’re using called Nixle.

The new feature to Decatur allows dispatch operators to send emergency alerts and severe weather updates out. The texts can range from child abduction, bad storms and even show heavy police presence.

Not everyone uses social media to get the very latest details. Now, you don’t have to. The mission is to help everyone in the Decatur community stay alert.

You can sign up by texting your zipcode to 8-8-8-7-7-7 on your cell phone.

If you’re worried about getting a bunch of unwanted information, Nixle will only send alerts that are meant for your zip code area.

You can learn more or even sign up on the Nixle website.

