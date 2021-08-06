New programs coming to Colbert County this school year

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Many students are setting their alarms for the first day of school in Colbert County.

WAFF learned all about the new programs the district is offering this year.

“We’re on track for a great year,” said Colbert County Tech Director, Emily Crisler.

Friday is the first day of school for Colbert County students. This year, many of them will have new opportunities to explore, like a new automotive program in their career tech program.

“We’ve talked to several businesses and industry partners locally here and there’s definitely a need so we feel that it’ll meet their needs as well as providing our students this great opportunity,” said Crisler.

Students can also get certifications in new programs like emergency dispatch and public safety telecommunications.

“We try to prepare our students so when they leave no matter if they are going to college or career, that they will be prepared and one step ahead,” said Crisler.

Students will also see a few new faces this year.

“We’ve recently filled around 50 positions. That’s teachers as well as support staff,” said Crisler.

Ten of those hires are intervention teachers to bridge the gap of learning loss because of the pandemic.

“These teachers will help focus on learning loss as well as ensuring that these students will reach their academic potential,” said Crisler.

