Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

New programs coming to Colbert County this school year

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Many students are setting their alarms for the first day of school in Colbert County.

WAFF learned all about the new programs the district is offering this year.

“We’re on track for a great year,” said Colbert County Tech Director, Emily Crisler.

Friday is the first day of school for Colbert County students. This year, many of them will have new opportunities to explore, like a new automotive program in their career tech program.

“We’ve talked to several businesses and industry partners locally here and there’s definitely a need so we feel that it’ll meet their needs as well as providing our students this great opportunity,” said Crisler.

Students can also get certifications in new programs like emergency dispatch and public safety telecommunications.

“We try to prepare our students so when they leave no matter if they are going to college or career, that they will be prepared and one step ahead,” said Crisler.

Students will also see a few new faces this year.

“We’ve recently filled around 50 positions. That’s teachers as well as support staff,” said Crisler.

Ten of those hires are intervention teachers to bridge the gap of learning loss because of the pandemic.

“These teachers will help focus on learning loss as well as ensuring that these students will reach their academic potential,” said Crisler.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are looking for this person and the associated TAHOE
UPDATE: Investigators looking for person connected to deadly shooting at illegal gambling operation
One person killed in wreck near Arab Wednesday morning
One person killed in wreck near Arab Wednesday morning
Decatur Police investigating deadly shooting on Pine Avenue
Decatur Police release new details from deadly shooting on Pine Avenue
Man killed in Limestone County motorcycle crash identified
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

Latest News

vaccine mandates gain momentum
Can my job require the vaccine? Alabama Attorney General’s Office weighs in
Moderns vaccine clinic at Highlands Medical Center.
Highlands Medical Center hosts COVID vaccine clinic as cases increase
Can companies require their employees to get vaccinated?
Can companies require their employees to get vaccinated?
Water tower rescue in Athens
Water tower rescue in Athens
More money for infrastructure coming to Huntsville
More money for infrastructure coming to Huntsville