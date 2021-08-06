Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Huntsville Hospital adjusts visitation policy amid rising COVID-19 cases

Huntsville Hospital could be affected by the state budget cuts to Medicaid.
Huntsville Hospital could be affected by the state budget cuts to Medicaid.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital has made new restrictions to their visitation policy, effective at 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 6.

RESTRICTED VISITATION

NON-COVID-19 GENERAL INPATIENT: 1 designated person per stay

NON-COVID-19 ICU PATIENT: 1 designated person per stay during visiting hours

NON-COVID-19 EMERGENCY ROOM: 1 designated person at bedside per stay

NON-COVID-19 PRE-OP & SURGERY: 1 designated person may assist patient to Pre-Op. Exceptions: Open heart and thoracic

COVID-19 POSITIVE/AWAITING RESULTS GENERAL INPATIENTS: 1 designated person per stay between 8-10 a.m. or 5-7 p.m.

COVID-19 POSITIVE/AWAITING RESULTS ICU PATIENTS: 1 designated person per stay during ONE of the listed visiting times (see below)

COVID-19 POSITIVE/AWAITING RESULTS EMERGENCY ROOM: 1 designated person at bedside per stay

ICU VISITING AND CALL-IN TIMES

CCU I and CCU II: Visiting and call in times are open except from 6 - 8 a.m. and 6 - 8 p.m.

NICU and STICU: 10 – 10:30 a.m.; 1 – 1:30 p.m.; 4 – 4:30 p.m.; 8 – 8:30 p.m.

CVICU and MICU: 10:30 – 11 a.m.; 1:30 – 2 p.m.; 4:30 – 5 p.m.; 8:30 – 9 p.m.

To enter our facilities you must:

• Be 16 years of age or older with a valid ID

• Be free of any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell

• Have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 7 days

• Check in and out at facility entrances. If visiting a COVID-19 positive patient, also check-in with the nurses station before entering the patient room.

• Wear a mask/face covering at all times while inside the hospital, observe social distancing and sanitize hands frequently

To keep you informed:

• When a patient is admitted, a point of contact and communication plan will be set with a family member or support person (16 years of age or older). Daily updates will be provided to the point of contact, if requested.

• Virtual visitation is available.

• The patient will provide a password for identification so communication can take place between hospital staff and family members

See all of the new guidelines here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are looking for this person and the associated TAHOE
UPDATE: Investigators looking for person connected to deadly shooting at illegal gambling operation
Officers rescue woman from a water tower
Woman goes for a swim inside Athens water tower
Defense asking for mistrial in Sheriff Blakely case
Defense asking for mistrial in former Sheriff Blakely case
ATM stolen from Redstone Federal Credit Union on Wynn Drive
Stolen Redstone Federal Credit Union ATM located, recovered from U-Haul truck
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

Latest News

Dr. Scott Harris issues first COVID update since April
State Health Officer provides Alabama COVID update
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Because of lack of space, baby struggling with COVID-19 airlifted 150 miles away
vaccine mandates gain momentum
Can my job require the vaccine? Alabama Attorney General’s Office weighs in
Moderns vaccine clinic at Highlands Medical Center.
Highlands Medical Center hosts COVID vaccine clinic as cases increase