Huntsville Hospital adjusts visitation policy amid rising COVID-19 cases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital has made new restrictions to their visitation policy, effective at 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 6.

RESTRICTED VISITATION

NON-COVID-19 GENERAL INPATIENT: 1 designated person per stay

NON-COVID-19 ICU PATIENT: 1 designated person per stay during visiting hours

NON-COVID-19 EMERGENCY ROOM: 1 designated person at bedside per stay

NON-COVID-19 PRE-OP & SURGERY: 1 designated person may assist patient to Pre-Op. Exceptions: Open heart and thoracic

COVID-19 POSITIVE/AWAITING RESULTS GENERAL INPATIENTS: 1 designated person per stay between 8-10 a.m. or 5-7 p.m.

COVID-19 POSITIVE/AWAITING RESULTS ICU PATIENTS: 1 designated person per stay during ONE of the listed visiting times (see below)

COVID-19 POSITIVE/AWAITING RESULTS EMERGENCY ROOM: 1 designated person at bedside per stay

ICU VISITING AND CALL-IN TIMES

CCU I and CCU II: Visiting and call in times are open except from 6 - 8 a.m. and 6 - 8 p.m.

NICU and STICU: 10 – 10:30 a.m.; 1 – 1:30 p.m.; 4 – 4:30 p.m.; 8 – 8:30 p.m.

CVICU and MICU: 10:30 – 11 a.m.; 1:30 – 2 p.m.; 4:30 – 5 p.m.; 8:30 – 9 p.m.

To enter our facilities you must:

• Be 16 years of age or older with a valid ID

• Be free of any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell

• Have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 7 days

• Check in and out at facility entrances. If visiting a COVID-19 positive patient, also check-in with the nurses station before entering the patient room.

• Wear a mask/face covering at all times while inside the hospital, observe social distancing and sanitize hands frequently

To keep you informed:

• When a patient is admitted, a point of contact and communication plan will be set with a family member or support person (16 years of age or older). Daily updates will be provided to the point of contact, if requested.

• Virtual visitation is available.

• The patient will provide a password for identification so communication can take place between hospital staff and family members

See all of the new guidelines here.

