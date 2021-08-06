Highlands Medical Center hosts COVID vaccine clinic as cases increase

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - All but two counties in Alabama remain at high risk of community transmission for COVID-19.

In Jackson County, a vaccination clinic was held to help respond to the increase in cases by continuing to make vaccines readily available.

“I don’t want my wife and kids catching it from me,” said Roger Brandon.

Brandon lives in Scottsboro and said he was at first hesitant to receive a COVID vaccine.

“I guess I’m more old school. I was really skeptical about everything, and I was scared. Then I did more homework and I said well there is more positive than negative,” said Brandon.

On Thursday, he was among several people who came out to the COVID vaccine clinic at Highlands Medical Center.

Director of Marketing Wendi Raeuchle said right now they have 10 positive COVID patients in the hospital in their mid 50′s.

Two people are on ventilators, and all of them are unvaccinated.

Raeuchle said the recent spike in cases is concerning.

“We are concerned as the time of year that it is, and we are not even in flu season when COVID was coming on strong,” said Raeuchle.

According to the Alabaman Department of Public Health, only 31 percent of the residents in Jackson County have at least one dose of the vaccine. Twenty-five percent of people in the county are considered fully vaccinated.

“Just do your research, it’s nothing like the rumors and all of the negativity, but there is more positive. Just go ahead and get the vaccine and think about your loved ones,” said Raeuchle.

Only one visitor is allowed inside the hospital per patient; per day to minimize the spread of COVID.

Everyone who received the first dose today will receive their second Moderna vaccine on September 2.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.