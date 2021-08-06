Florence Police searching for stabbing suspect

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police are searching for a stabbing suspect.

Police say a victim was transported to the hospital.

The stabbing happened at the Cypress Pointe Apartment Complex.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 256-760-6610, send Florence a Facebook message, or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.