Florence Police searching for stabbing suspect
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police are searching for a stabbing suspect.
Police say a victim was transported to the hospital.
The stabbing happened at the Cypress Pointe Apartment Complex.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call 256-760-6610, send Florence a Facebook message, or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP.”
