Florence Police searching for stabbing suspect

Cypress Pointe
Cypress Pointe(Florence Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police are searching for a stabbing suspect.

Police say a victim was transported to the hospital.

The stabbing happened at the Cypress Pointe Apartment Complex.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 256-760-6610, send Florence a Facebook message, or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP.”

