Decatur man dies after multiple gun shot wounds

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police responded to Summer Courtyard Apartments at 2222 Arcadia Drive SW after reports of a shooting on July 13, 2021. Upon arrival, they found a male suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

He was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

On August 5, 2021 Rodney Fossett of Decatur succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and suspects are still being identified. An arrest for capital murder is forthcoming.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Tony Vest at 256-341-4637 or email tvest@decatur-al.gov.

