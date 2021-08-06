A Cloudy Friday with scattered showers and storms moving through the Valley

Happy Friday! Muggy weather is picking back up across the Valley but so are the clouds.

This is the warmest morning we have seen all week with temperatures into the low 70s for many. This is due to an increase in clouds and humidity with winds from the south. That humidity will continue to climb throughout the day with that flow out of the south picking back up. However, temperatures will stay cooler than normal today, only climbing into the low to mid 80s. This is all due to the cloud cover that will be pushing through all day. These clouds will also bring a shot at some showers for you during the day, but it won’t be anything significant. Rainfall will be brief for many areas, with a few downpours as the big issue.

We are expecting a very warm weekend, but it will be dry for the most part! High temperatures will be into low both days and an increase in humidity will make it feel like the mid-90s. Expecting to see sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, but Saturday does bring a chance at a few isolated storms, but not everyone will see these. Storm threats will pick up as we move into next week with storms possible each and every day and high temperatures back into the low 90s. Heat index values next week will once again creep up towards 100-degrees!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.