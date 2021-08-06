Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Cloudy Friday with scattered showers, storms moving through the Valley

By Brandon Spinner
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Friday! Muggy weather is picking back up across the Valley but so are the clouds.

WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS on 48 NOW
WATCH ON DEMAND NEWSCASTS on VUit

This is the warmest morning we have seen all week with temperatures into the low 70s for many. This is due to an increase in clouds and humidity with winds from the south. That humidity will continue to climb throughout the day with that flow out of the south picking back up. However, temperatures will stay cooler than normal today, only climbing into the low to mid-80s. This is all due to the cloud cover that will be pushing through all day. These clouds will also bring a shot at some showers for you during the day, but it won’t be anything significant. Rainfall will be brief for many areas, with a few downpours as the big issue.

We are expecting a very warm weekend, but it will be dry for the most part! High temperatures will be low on both days and an increase in humidity will make it feel like the mid-90s. Expecting to see sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, but Saturday does bring a chance at a few isolated storms, but not everyone will see these. Storm threats will pick up as we move into next week with storms possible each and every day and high temperatures back into the low 90s. Heat index values next week will once again creep up towards 100-degrees!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are looking for this person and the associated TAHOE
UPDATE: Investigators looking for person connected to deadly shooting at illegal gambling operation
Defense asking for mistrial in Sheriff Blakely case
Defense asking for mistrial in former Sheriff Blakely case
Officers rescue woman from a water tower
Woman goes for a swim inside Athens water tower
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Decatur Police investigating deadly shooting on Pine Avenue
Decatur Police release new details from deadly shooting on Pine Avenue

Latest News

WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
Storm chances are back
A Cloudy Friday with scattered showers and storms moving through the Valley
Hot, muggy Friday morning ahead
Hot, muggy Friday morning ahead
Hot and quiet Thursday evening
Hot and quiet Thursday evening