Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Biden administration extends federal student loan repayment pause through January

The U.S. Department of Education announced Friday it is extending its pause on student loan...
The U.S. Department of Education announced Friday it is extending its pause on student loan repayment, interest and collections through Jan. 31, 2022.(AP Graphics)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Department of Education announced Friday it is extending its pause on federal student loan repayment, interest and collections through Jan. 31, 2022.

The suspension was supposed to end on September 30, but Democrats in Congress had been urging the president to push the date back.

The department says this will be the final extension of the moratorium.

“The payment pause has been a lifeline that allowed millions of Americans to focus on their families, health, and finances instead of student loans during the national emergency,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

A release from the education department says they will begin notifying borrowers about the extension in the coming days and will provide resources and information about how to plan for payment restart.

The suspension was put into place last year as a way to help borrowers dealing with financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are looking for this person and the associated TAHOE
UPDATE: Investigators looking for person connected to deadly shooting at illegal gambling operation
Officers rescue woman from a water tower
Woman goes for a swim inside Athens water tower
Defense asking for mistrial in Sheriff Blakely case
Defense asking for mistrial in former Sheriff Blakely case
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Madison County

Latest News

Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D., on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The Sturgis...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally roars back as COVID cases rise in SD
Sturgis rally roars back as delta variant rises
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Biden nudges Senate over ‘historic’ $1T infrastructure bill
Keondrick Tyrek Boyd
Suspect in deadly Decatur shooting found in Texas
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Aide who says Cuomo groped her files criminal complaint