Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Athens City Schools require masks for the start of the school year

Athens City Schools require masks for the start of the school year
Athens City Schools require masks for the start of the school year(WCJB File)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - When Athens City students return to school on Wednesday, they will be required to wear a mask.

As COVID cases rise once again, school leaders with the Athens City School district proposed masks be worn in the building. It was approved unanimously.

Masks must be worn while inside school buildings by employees, students and visitors over the age of two. Superintendent Beth Patton made the proposal to the Athens City School Board at Monday night’s meeting.

The first day of school for the Athens City School district is Wednesday, August 11th.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash victims identified
2 killed, 4 injured in car crash in Madison County
Police lights.
One man killed in early morning two-vehicle crash on Highway 72
Tate Buening, 10, was killed in a murder-suicide on August 9.
Deputies identify father, son in Harvest murder-suicide
Tate Buening, 10, was killed in a murder-suicide on August 9.
Court documents shed light on custody battle prior to murder-suicide
Athens City Hall closed to the public

Latest News

Driver arrested after hitting deputy's vehicle
Driver arrested after hitting deputy's vehicle
Parents, health officials speak out about masks at School Board meeting
Parents, health officials speak out about masks at School Board meeting
Shoals water training
Shoals water training
North Alabama sees a rise in domestic violence with latest murder-suicide
North Alabama sees a rise in domestic violence with latest murder-suicide
Crime Stoppers: This week's Valley's Wanted
Crime Stoppers: This week's Valley's Wanted