Athens City Schools require masks for the start of the school year

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - When Athens City students return to school on Wednesday, they will be required to wear a mask.

As COVID cases rise once again, school leaders with the Athens City School district proposed masks be worn in the building. It was approved unanimously.

Masks must be worn while inside school buildings by employees, students and visitors over the age of two. Superintendent Beth Patton made the proposal to the Athens City School Board at Monday night’s meeting.

The first day of school for the Athens City School district is Wednesday, August 11th.

