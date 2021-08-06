Athens City Schools plan to require masks for the start of the school year

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just as students are returning to the classroom, so are positive COVID cases.

School leaders are making changes to their school masking policies and officials with the Athens City School district just announced they are proposing a change as well.

Superintendent Beth Patton announced she plans to recommend to the Athens City Board of Education that masks be worn while inside school buildings by employees, students and visitors over the age of two beginning August 10th.

That’s is just one day before Athens City students go back to class on Wednesday, August 11th.

The recommendation will come Monday night during the school board’s meeting at 6:30.

