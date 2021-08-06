Active death investigation underway in Madison County
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) -Law enforcement agencies responded to a home on the 200 block of Blue Creek Drive in Harvest Friday morning.
The call initially came in as a welfare check. Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office tells WAFF this is now a death investigation.
HEMSI, Harvest Fire & Rescue and officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.
This is a developing story. WAFF has a reporter on the scene working to gather more information. Check back for updates.
