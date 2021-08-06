Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard

This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New...
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New Widetech.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2 million dehumidifiers made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall also includes about 380,000 dehumidifiers in Canada and about 25,000 in Mexico.

New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are looking for this person and the associated TAHOE
UPDATE: Investigators looking for person connected to deadly shooting at illegal gambling operation
Officers rescue woman from a water tower
Woman goes for a swim inside Athens water tower
Defense asking for mistrial in Sheriff Blakely case
Defense asking for mistrial in former Sheriff Blakely case
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Decatur Police investigating deadly shooting on Pine Avenue
Decatur Police release new details from deadly shooting on Pine Avenue

Latest News

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of...
US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire
Part of a Maui mansion is seen from a street in Kihei, Hawaii on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The...
$45M mansion sale reflects hot Hawaii real estate market
A deadly house fire claimed the lives of five children in Illinois.
Officials: 5 children home alone die in Illinois fire
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
State Prosecutors ask judge to reject Blakely motion for mistrial