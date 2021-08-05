Deals
Woman says ATV and dirt bike riders pulled her from car and beat her at R.I. intersection

By WJAR staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) – A woman told police she was dragged out of her car and assaulted by a group of ATV and dirt bike riders in Providence, Rhode Island, on Tuesday night.

The woman told police she beeped at the group after they blocked traffic at an intersection, not moving through two red lights.

She said they surrounded her minutes later, pulling her from the car and brutally beating her.

An 8-year-old child was in the car with her.

Riders who were there did not want to go on camera, but they told Jeremy Costa with the organization Bikelife Lives Matter that the driver went after them when one of their bikes stalled at a red light.

“ATV riders were not riding recklessly,” Costa said. “It was the driver that was riding recklessly that put their lives in danger that escalated the situation.”

Asked about the alleged beating, Costa said: “Nobody deserves to be in a situation like that, nobody deserves that, but the people that were involved, and what’s being said that happened, didn’t take place.”

The incident comes in the wake of shootings and stabbings in the city over the weekend.

“I think that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach,” Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said.

Elorza called the beating “lawlessness,” and said the drive-by killing of 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann, an innocent woman, over the weekend may have been part of an ongoing issue between rival gangs.

“Going into rival territory and shooting at who they find, it’s just absolutely senseless,” Elorza said.

Council members want the violence to stop, and they’re calling on a special planning meeting.

“That behavior is not going to be accepted, and we’re going to ask some tough questions,” Providence City Councilman David Salvatore said. “But more importantly, I think we need a corrective action plan in place to address these issues.”

The incidents are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

