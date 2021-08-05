Deals
WATCH: Acting Limestone County Sheriff Mike West confirms Mike Blakely’s isolation status

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Acting Limestone County Sheriff Mike West held a news conference on Thursday just days after former Sheriff Mike Blakely’s conviction.

Blakely was found guilty of a felony theft charge and a felony ethics charge on August 2nd.

Since Blakely’s verdict, many have been wondering what comes next for Blakely and Limestone County.

Watch the full interview below:

West confirmed Blakely is currently being held in what’s called a multi-purpose room. The room is basically a large cell with a bunk, bathroom, and tv. Blakely is not allowed to roam freely in the jail.

Additionally, West described Blakely as a trustee rather than an inmate. Generally, a trustee has more privileges. West said one of those privileges is that Blakely does not have to wear a prison jumpsuit.

Blakely’s attorneys have also filed a motion, asking he be granted bond while he awaits sentencing.

We’ll let you know as soon as the judge makes a ruling on that and on the motion for a mistrial.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

