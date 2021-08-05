WATCH: Acting Limestone County Sheriff Mike West confirms Mike Blakely’s isolation status

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Acting Limestone County Sheriff Mike West held a news conference on Thursday just days after former Sheriff Mike Blakely’s conviction.

Blakely was found guilty of a felony theft charge and a felony ethics charge on August 2nd.

Since Blakely’s verdict, many have been wondering what comes next for Blakely and Limestone County.

West confirmed Blakely is currently being held in what’s called a multi-purpose room. The room is basically a large cell with a bunk, bathroom, and tv. Blakely is not allowed to roam freely in the jail.

Additionally, West described Blakely as a trustee rather than an inmate. Generally, a trustee has more privileges. West said one of those privileges is that Blakely does not have to wear a prison jumpsuit.

Blakely’s attorneys have also filed a motion, asking he be granted bond while he awaits sentencing.

We’ll let you know as soon as the judge makes a ruling on that and on the motion for a mistrial.

