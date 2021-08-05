U.S. Space & Rocket Center welcoming public for free vaccines Thursday as hospitalizations rise

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you haven’t gotten the vaccine and want to, there’s an opportunity for you Thursday in Huntsville.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is teaming up with Huntsville Hospital to host a free clinic. It’s from 9 a.m. until noon at the Davidson Center.

Health leaders hope more people will step up and get the vaccine.

131 is the number of people in hospitals battling COVID-19 in Madison County, statewide it’s nearly 1,700.

“We’ve seen a 7% increase in hospitalizations in 24 hours. In the last ten days it’s approximately doubled,” Jeff Samz said.

Jeff Samz, CEO of Huntsville Hospital says the demographic has changed. Now much younger people are dying from the virus, as the majority of those 65 and up have been vaccinated.

“We’ve had five deaths from COVID this week in the hospital. One of those patients is under age 50, without comorbidities and died this week from COVID in our hospital. I just highlight that to emphasize how important it is for everyone to go out and get their vaccine. Before you become one of those people,” Samz said.

Dr. Aruna Arora, president of the Madison County Medical Society says if you’re hesitant, now’s the time to talk to a doctor you trust.

“Whether you believe in this vaccine or you don’t, we take care of you and we take care of your health problems. And the trends that we are seeing are concerning to us. But rather than scare you, we want to encourage you.”

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is also encouraging people to get vaccinated. After people receive their first shot at the free vaccination clinic Thursday, they will be able to get a free ticket to the museum.

“When you come back for your second one, you’ll be able to get a ticket to use, if you want to that day or another day that works out for you to come back and spend the day at the center,” Pat Ammons with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center said.

