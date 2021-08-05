Investigators still looking for suspect in connection to deadly shooting at illegal gambling operation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, Billy Bernard Powers, 61, was shot to death around 7:20 p.m in the 7500 block of Moores Mill Road. The incident was originally reported as a stabbing but has since been confirmed as a shooting.

One person was killed after a shooting at an illegal gambling spot on Moores Mill Road (WAFF)

Upon arrival, deputies discovered what appeared to be an illegal gambling operation. CSI and criminal investigators are now working on a death investigation.

After one man was brought in for questioning, police say he is no longer a person of interest and a suspect is still not in custody.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (256) 533-8834 or (256)-533-8854. All information or person can remain anonymous.

