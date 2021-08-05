Deals
Investigators still looking for suspect in connection to deadly shooting at illegal gambling operation

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff, Kailey Schuyler and Stefante Randall
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, Billy Bernard Powers, 61, was shot to death around 7:20 p.m in the 7500 block of Moores Mill Road. The incident was originally reported as a stabbing but has since been confirmed as a shooting.

One person was killed after a shooting at an illegal gambling spot on Moores Mill Road
One person was killed after a shooting at an illegal gambling spot on Moores Mill Road(WAFF)

Upon arrival, deputies discovered what appeared to be an illegal gambling operation. CSI and criminal investigators are now working on a death investigation.

After one man was brought in for questioning, police say he is no longer a person of interest and a suspect is still not in custody.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (256) 533-8834 or (256)-533-8854. All information or person can remain anonymous.

