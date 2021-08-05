Investigators still looking for suspect in connection to deadly shooting at illegal gambling operation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly shooting Wednesday night.
According to Don Webster with HEMSI, Billy Bernard Powers, 61, was shot to death around 7:20 p.m in the 7500 block of Moores Mill Road. The incident was originally reported as a stabbing but has since been confirmed as a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered what appeared to be an illegal gambling operation. CSI and criminal investigators are now working on a death investigation.
After one man was brought in for questioning, police say he is no longer a person of interest and a suspect is still not in custody.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (256) 533-8834 or (256)-533-8854. All information or person can remain anonymous.
Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.