Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

University of Alabama to require masks indoors at least temporarily

(Source: WAFF)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama leaders announced Thursday they will require face coverings indoors on campus, where and when distancing is not possible. The move will last at least two weeks.

The new rule starts Friday, August 6, and applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Given the increase in COVID cases and recent CDC guidance, UA is taking this step to further protect the Fall 2021 semester.

With this new requirement, masks must be worn:

  • In classrooms and classroom buildings, regardless of distancing
  • In personal meeting spaces, such as meetings with faculty and advisors
  • When gathering in common spaces, such as the Student Center
  • On campus transportation

Exceptions include:

  • Indoor areas when distanced
  • When alone in offices and private workspaces
  • In residence hall rooms
  • While eating or drinking
  • While exercising
  • Faculty teaching, if distanced and behind plexiglass

The indoor masking requirement is intended to be temporary and will be reviewed after the first two weeks of classes.

“Vaccinations are the key to a successful fall semester and the key to moving beyond these types of requirements,” stated Dr. Ricky Friend, Dean of the College of Community Health Sciences. “Everyone is strongly encouraged to be vaccinated. Data continue to show the vaccines provide very strong protection against serious illness and hospitalization.”

Schedule your vaccination appointment today, or let us know if you’ve been vaccinated. Students who upload proof of vaccination will qualify for $20 Bama Cash.

“Our vaccine numbers among faculty and staff are strong – the percentage vaccinated more than doubles the statewide number. We are still learning about students who were vaccinated over the summer, and will be offering expanded opportunities for vaccination as classes approach. Again, vaccination is key,” Friend said.

Check the UA HealthInfo website for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are looking for this person and the associated TAHOE
UPDATE: Investigators looking for person connected to deadly shooting at illegal gambling operation
One person killed in wreck near Arab Wednesday morning
One person killed in wreck near Arab Wednesday morning
Man killed in Limestone County motorcycle crash identified
Decatur Police investigating deadly shooting on Pine Avenue
Decatur Police release new details from deadly shooting on Pine Avenue
Sentencing set for former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Former Sheriff Mike Blakely remains in custody at the jail he used to run

Latest News

A car crashed into an Athens business Thursday evening
Car crashes into building on Highway 72 in Athens
Acting Limestone County Sheriff Mike West on next steps after Blakely verdict
WATCH: Acting Limestone County Sheriff Mike West confirms Mike Blakely’s isolation status
Back to school prep in Muscle Shoals
Back to school prep in Muscle Shoals
Limestone County acting Sheriff talked to WAFF
Limestone County acting Sheriff talked to WAFF