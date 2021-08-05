Madison County Schools have successful first day back

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The first day of the new school year in the books for Madison County Schools! Not only is this the first day of classes for the Madison County School system, but also the first day with a new principal at Monrovia Middle School.

”The first day of school is always kind of the most important day. First impression for the teachers, first impression for the students,” said new principal Keith Trawick.

Wednesday was Trawick’s first day as principal of Monrovia Middle School but, he’s no stranger to Madison County Schools. He’s worked for the school system for 14 years and spent the last few years working at the district office.

Trawick says the first day of school was a success, and the assistant principals worked hard to get to this point.

“When we opened those doors at eight o’clock this morning and unloaded the first busses, the wave of kids that came in just seeing the smiles on their faces and knowing that they’re excited to be here this morning, that meant the world to me and the staff here at Monrovia Middle School,” said Trawick.

Masks are not required for Madison County Schools, but Trawick says the priority is keeping everyone safe.

“As they got off the busses, all of our students were wearing a mask on the school bus as they were supposed to. Came in the building, some of the kids were comfortable enough to take the masks off, and that entirely up to them and their personal preference with their families and their parents at home,” said Trawick.

Trawick says this is the first time being back in class in more than a year for many students. He said it’s important for teachers to be able to see them face to face.

“Our students talked about that, being able to be back on campus face to face so we can see our kids, see what they need, make sure that we can read that body language and that sort of thing and address situations as they come up,” said Trawick.

Monrovia Middle School students share what their favorite part about the first day back was...

“Meeting new people cause different people, different elementary schools get to come here so that’s the most exciting part you get to meet new people,” said 6th grader Lawson Ledbetter.

8th grader Teairah Blackwell says this year is already different, and she’s looking forward to forming a bond with those who previously did online school.

“I’m happy I’m finally back cause now it’s my last year here and I finally can say I got through middle school, so I’m just really excited,” said Blackwell.

Trawick says he’s looking forward to a great school year and is hopeful students will be in the building all year.

