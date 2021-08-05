Madison County leaders say COVID hospitalizations are on the rise

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County leaders are sounding the alarm, saying more young people are being hospitalized with the virus.

Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz says in Madsion County, there are 131 people in the hospital with the virus.

29 of them are in the ICU and 15 people are on ventilators.

The COVID patients range from a baby, to someone 97 years old.

Samz says there are three children in the hospital battling COVID.

The average age of people getting sick is lower than last year, its now 58 years old.

Leaders say a higher percentage of older people have already gotten vaccinated.

They want younger people to follow suit.

”We’ve had five deaths from COVID this week in the hospital. I’m being intentionally vague, but one of those patients is under age 50, without comorbidities, unvaccinated and died this week from COVID in our hospital. I just highlight that to emphasize how important it is for everyone to go out, and get your vaccine before you become one of those people,” said Samz.

Within just the last 24 hours, hospitalizations in Madison County have risen seven percent.

When you look at the last 10 days, hospitalizations have doubled.

You’re encouraged to get vaccinated, to better your odds of staying healthy.

There are more than 1,000 locations across the state offering the vaccine.

