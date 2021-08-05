Madison City Schools parent respond to first day of school, mask policy

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An exciting day for Madison City School students, teachers, and parents! Students were back in class to start the new school year on Wednesday.

Staci Sellers is very familiar with the first day of school. She’s been a Madison City School parent for the last ten years.

Her son is a 9th grader at Bob Jones High School, and her daughter is a 4th grader at the new Midtown Elementary School.

Madison City is one of a handful of school systems that will require face coverings.

“We love the teachers and the staff here at our school, and if the school system asks us to put masks on, we will absolutely do it,” said Sellers.

Sellers said her family decided to get vaccinated, except for her daughter, who isn’t old enough.

She thinks the mask policy will keep more students in school.

“It was hard on our family in multiple ways. I think both of my children were ready to come back to school because they missed their friends; they missed sitting at a desk and being in a classroom,” said Sellers.

School Superintendent Ed Nichols said his leaders are also going to be monitoring COVID cases.

“Now I do know that more people have been vaccinated this year, and with this new change that could allow us to have fewer kids in quarantine. So I think those data points can allow us to have them in school without disruption.

Nichols said he is hopeful more people will get vaccinated and that the school system can switch to optional face coverings.

