Jackson County Schools make preparations for new school year with no mask policy

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than 24 hours, Jackson County Schools students, teachers, and staff will head back to school.

“People on one side of the other want to shame, and we’re not going to allow that in Jackson County Schools because it is a personal choice,” said Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes.

This school year, Jackson County students will be required to wear face coverings while on the school bus, but not at school.

“If a certain school case arises, we may require masks for that school, we may shut down the school for a day or two, and let them learn and have e-learning days for that. We won’t have it systemwide, but we will do it where the numbers go up,” said Dukes.

Student’s temperatures will also not be checked.

“Dukes said they are following the CDC recommendations and will have assigned seating to monitor potential spread. Visitors won’t be allowed into schools, and water fountains will be shut off this year.

A big change this school year, is that remote learning will be available only to high school students to help with learning loss.

“We saw that people are not disciplined enough to do that. So, this year we are only offering the virtual option for grades 9-12, and they must have a 3.5 GPA to get in and have good discipline and attendance,” said Dukes.

Dukes said they have a full staff of teachers and nurses at all schools.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.