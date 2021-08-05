Hot and Quiet Late Thursday Afternoon

Across the Valley today we are seeing a chance at a shower or two, but overall it’s looking very hit or miss in nature. Temperatures will still climb into the upper 80s this afternoon with a few clouds looming overhead.

Tonight things will stay warm and muggy with temperatures only dipping into the lower 70s.

A copy and paste situation in the next 24 hours with your Friday afternoon and evening looking very similar. Warm and muggy with slight chances for rain throughout the afternoon hours.

We will see a change as we go into the weekend with temperatures increasing to the lower 90s.

The tropics continue to stay fairly quiet with little chance for development in the next 5 days... We will keep an eye on things.

The extended forecast looks hot with our stretch of ‘cool’ weather and low humidity coming to a rapid end.

